Man arrested for allegedly shooting, killing partner at Fremont shopping center, police say

Footage obtained by ABC7 News shows a car crashed into a liquor store in the area where a shooting occurred.

Footage obtained by ABC7 News shows a car crashed into a liquor store in the area where a shooting occurred.

Footage obtained by ABC7 News shows a car crashed into a liquor store in the area where a shooting occurred.

Footage obtained by ABC7 News shows a car crashed into a liquor store in the area where a shooting occurred.

FREMONT, Calif. -- Fremont police arrested a Hayward resident for allegedly fatally shooting his partner, the department announced Tuesday.

Police identified a 38-year-old man as a suspect after a woman was found dead from a gunshot wound on Saturday night in the area of Lake Arrowhead Avenue and Alvarado Boulevard. Police said that their subsequent investigation revealed that the suspect and the victim were in a relationship at the time of the shooting.

PREVIOUS STORY: Woman shot, killed at Fremont shopping center; suspect flees scene, police say

Police located the suspect on Monday while he was driving a vehicle. After a short pursuit, they arrested him. Police said they are holding the suspect on suspicion of murder and for being a convicted felon in possession of a firearm.

The 38-year-old suspect is also facing charges of attempted murder and other offenses from a case in May. He was out on bail when Saturday's homicide occurred, police said.

RELATED: Man dies after shooting in Fremont neighborhood; public asked to avoid area, police say

The name of the woman who died in the shooting was not immediately available.

Anyone with information about the case is asked to send tips to the Fremont Police Department Investigations Unit at (510) 790-6900.

The video above is from a previous report.

INTERACTIVE: Take a look at the ABC7 Neighborhood Safety Tracker