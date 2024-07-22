Woman shot, killed at Fremont shopping center; suspect flees scene, police say

FREMONT, Calif. -- A woman was shot to death Saturday night in Fremont, police said.

Officers responded to a report of a shooting in the area of Lake Arrowhead Avenue and Alvarado Boulevard around 8:55 p.m. Saturday, according to police.

The officers found a woman with a gunshot wound, and despite efforts to save her, the woman was pronounced dead at the scene, police said. The suspect fled before officers arrived, according to police.

Preliminary information suggests the victim and suspect knew each other, police said.

This was one of two homicide investigations for Fremont police on Saturday, and the city's fourth of the year, the department said.

Fremont police released this statement Sunday evening:

"On Saturday, July 20, 2024, two people, in unrelated circumstances, were shot and killed in our community. While the most recent crimes continue to be investigated, we believe both homicides were committed by individuals who were not residents of our community. Although still active investigations, preliminary information leads officers to believe one incident appears to be a result of domestic violence."

Police are investigating the shooting and anyone with information is asked to contact the Fremont Police Department Investigations Unit at (510) 790-6900 or text 'Tip FremontPD' followed by a short message to 888-777 or via the web at https://www.fremontpolice.gov/Tip.

ABC7 News contributed to this report.