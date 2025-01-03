Hearing on ex-49er Dana Stubblefield's potential release after rape conviction overturned

Former San Francisco 49ers player Dana Stubblefield's attorneys are motioning for his release from prison after his rape conviction was overturned.

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- Former San Francisco 49er Dana Stubblefield could find out Friday if he's getting out of prison.

His case is headed back to court a week after his rape conviction was overturned.

Stubblefield's attorneys are hoping he will be released from prison Friday and that prosecutors will drop all charges.

The former 49ers player was convicted of reaping a woman, under threat of a gun, who had come to his home to interview for a babysitting job in 2015.

His defense team says that's not what happened and say the judge blocked admission of key police evidence. That includes the acucser's own confession that she was a paid sex worker with her own website and business operation.

Stubblefield said the interaction was a paid consensual transaction.

The appellate court ruled last week that the prosecution violated the Racial Justice Act by saying in its closing argument that it didn't search Stubblefield's home for a gun over concerns it would open up "a storm of controversy" amid civil unrest at the time over the police killing of George Floyd.

"You can't hold a trial that has the fundamentals of due process, the fundamentals of fairness, and the fundamentals of the Constitution, and keep referring to somebody as a big Black man," legal expert Kenneth Rosenfeld said.

The Racial Justice Act went into effect in 2021, just a year after his conviction.

This makes it illegal to convict someone on "the basis of race, ethnicity, or national origin."

Stubblefield's attorneys are expected to be back in court at 9 a.m., motioning to have their client release.