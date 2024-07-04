Unhoused person dies due to heat exhaustion in San Jose, Mayor Mahan says

SAN JOSE, Calif. (KGO) -- An unhoused person has died due to the extreme heat in San Jose, Mayor Matt Mahan announced via X on Wednesday.

Mahan says the city of San Jose will keep its cooling centers open through July 9 to prevent any more avoidable tragedies.

Shaunn Cartwright, a longtime homeless advocate, says she's trying to keep unhoused people alive during this extreme heat.

"I've got water here, and I'm freezing Otter Pops. They're not frozen yet, but I'm working on it for tomorrow. I've got three different kinds of Otter Pops. Everyone is like, can I have a hygiene kit? Cause people just want to be able to wash off," Cartwright said.

We spoke with Cartwright hours after learning San Jose Mayor Matt Mahan's announcement of the unhoused person's death.

"Completely expected and I'm sure there's going to be many more. I mean there's a war on unhoused people here in San Jose and Santa Clara County," Cartwright said.

Mahan said his office learned about the news from the medical examiner.

"A homeless individual who died because of exposure of the elements and I feel responsibility for that as mayor. I want everyone in our community to be safe. Not all deaths are preventable, this one was in my view. I think if we had basic dignified shelter for every person on our streets we just get people indoors, and get connected to basic services a safe place, sanitation," Mahan said.

While the mayor points to doubling the amount of quick builds, safe sleeping and safe parking sites - Cartwright feels you can't force people into shelters, or tents.

As far as immediate response, Mahan said city staff are handing out bottled water to the homeless.

Cartwright is handing out sugar-free electrolyte packets and cooling towels.

"We're really just trying to revive people and revive their soul in the middle of this misery," Cartwright said.

The city of San Jose has three designated cooling centers open. Homeless advocates say it's inadequate since they close around 9 p.m.

"They're meant to be open throughout the day when temperatures are the highest and put people most at risk," Mahan said.

Cartwright says everybody needs to take part in this life saving effort.

"What we really need to do is - keep a cooler in your car right now. With cold ice, with ice water. And if you see someone out there give it to them - give them, two or three at a time," Cartwright said.