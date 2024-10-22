Here's a look at new $32 million SF park featuring old Bay Bridge steel beams

The Golden State Warriors and city leaders held a grand opening celebration Bayfront Park in San Francisco located outside of Chase Center.

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- There was a celebration for San Francisco's newest park on Tuesday. The Golden State Warriors and city leaders held a grand opening celebration at Bayfront Park located right outside of the Chase Center.

One familiar sight all over this park are the steel support beams from the old Bay Bridge.

They are from the original eastern span of the bridge before it was replaced.

They've been repurposed into benches and rails inside the park.

The Bayfront Park is a 5.4 acre open space.

It can be found between the Chase Center and the San Francisco bay.

And it's been years in the making.

The grand opening comes five years after the Chase Center first opened.

The city says this is part of the original Mission Bay master plan.

They say it's designed to be resilient to climate change featuring open lawns, a section of the bay trail, multiple plazas and lots of trees and native plants.

We talked to a neighbor who says this grand opening couldn't have come sooner.

"I love watching the sun rise out of the bay and I've been waiting for this park, I mean, I've talked to the people that have been building it, the landscaping. I've been following it all along and I'm so excited that this is finally opening and I can come down here every day and watch the sun rise and walk along the bay," said Susan, a San Francisco resident.

The San Francisco Chronicle is reporting the steel from the Bay Bridge being used throughout this design was actually the result of a contest won by the design team.

The total price tag for the park came in at $32.8 million.

This opening comes just in time for the Golden State Warriors opening night on Sunday at 5:30 p.m. against the Los Angeles Clippers.