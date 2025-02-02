A look at how Santa Cruz wharf is back in business following partial pier collapse

More than a month ago, the Santa Cruz wharf was damaged by powerful waves. With more rain in our forecast, we see if it dampened visitors' spirits.

SANTA CRUZ, Calif. (KGO) -- An atmospheric river moving in might be the last thing they want to see in Santa Cruz.

It was just last month that a huge section of the wharf collapsed into the water during a storm.

The wharf did reopen a few weeks ago and ABC7 News reporter Lauren Martinez went there to see if the weather is keeping people away.

On a cold and misty Friday night - the Santa Cruz Wharf is still lively.

Upstairs at a wine bar called Vino By the Sea, the band Summit Sol performed.

Morgan Hill couple Alicia and Ronald Farquhar were glad to show support.

"Further down, it's a little closed off, but down here, there's a lot of action," Alicia Farquhar said.

The wharf is cut off just past Stagnaro.

On December 23, the end of the wharf - then under construction - collapsed into the ocean.

VIDEO: 3 fall into ocean after Santa Cruz Wharf collapses due to strong waves ahead of storm

Two people had to be rescued and another swam to safety after strong waves caused part of the Santa Cruz Wharf to collapse on Monday.

Around 20 businesses and restaurants on the wharf were closed for nearly two weeks during Christmas and New Year's Day.

On January 4, the wharf reopened.

"Yeah the community and all the people, yeah I mean, there's just a lot of history here," Ronald Farquhar said.

A historic and family-owned shop on the wharf is Marini's Candies.

RELATED: Santa Cruz Wharf reopens after powerful waves cause partial pier collapse

The City of Santa Cruz reopened the wharf this Saturday, nearly two weeks since the end of the pier collapsed into the ocean.

Since 1915, four generations have been making sweets.

We spoke to Makena Ganly working at the shop.

"A lot of people have a lot of love and like, childhood memories that still stick with them as being adults and growing and I think that makes it really special for a lot of people," Ganly said.

Ganly says in a way the collapse brought visitors to the wharf.

"We've had a lot more, I think, business during our slow season in comparison because of the fact that people are trying to help out the local businesses that are here and know that they've had a hard time. It sparks a joy in my heart know that this place is still up and running and that we had so much support from all around different areas like San Jose, like Monterey," Ganly said.

Despite this stormy weather, San Leandro resident Cynthia Paschen wanted to spend her birthday on the wharf.

"We went here to have a cocktail and just walk around," Paschen said.

Paschen bought Marini's candies.

As far as the wharf goes, she hopes officials will repair it.

"They need to fix it before it all falls in," Paschen said.

Since its reopening, officials have said the wharf is safe. An engineering assessment stated there's no structural damage other than the area that collapsed.

As far as what's next, Santa Cruz officials have not said whether they plan on replanting the part of the wharf that collapsed.