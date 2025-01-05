Santa Cruz Wharf reopens nearly 2 weeks after powerful waves cause partial pier collapse

SANTA CRUZ, Calif. (KGO) -- The Santa Cruz Wharf officially reopened Saturday less than two weeks after a 150-foot section of the pier collapsed into the ocean.

The wharf is a popular tourist destination near the Santa Cruz Beach boardwalk.

Engineers say it's structurally sound even though there are some lingering questions about how it will fare in the future.

"This is a wonderful celebratory moment. We want to thank the wharf crew, the wharf crew and the wharf crew. God bless them," said Santa Cruz Mayor Fred Keeley.

Keeley welcomed back business owners, locals and tourists to the wharf on Saturday morning.

"You can come out here for a meal. You can go fishing. You can enjoy the wharf. It is safe to be here. We are thrilled to have the wharf open again," Keeley said.

On Dec. 23, powerful waves slammed the pier's already damaged south end, breaking off 150 feet of the structure.

The Dolphin restaurant and a restroom both fell into the ocean during the collapse. Three construction workers had to be rescued.

The area had already been closed to the public for nearly a year because of previous storms. The city was spending $4 million to repair the section when the collapse happened.

"How quickly could we get this wharf open so safely? That was the most important economic development action we could take, is get the wharf open so they can resume their businesses," Keeley said.

The 110-year-old, half-mile wharf is the longest fully wooden wharf in the Western Hemisphere. Its closure meant 20 restaurants and businesses were shut down during the normally busy weeks of Christmas and New Year's Day.

"Even as an employee, I lost a lot of money, 'cause I stopped working for 10 days," said Cirino Sanchez, manager of Stagnoro Bros. Restaurant.

People tell us they're happy to be back at work, even if they're unsure of what's ahead. The mayor says climate change is having an impact and will affect the future.

"The wharf is going to be here. It's going to have restaurants. It's going to have entertainment opportunities, fishing ops. All those things are going to be the same," Keeley said. "But, what is the physical footprint, if you will in the ocean, I think we should take some time to think that through."

In celebration of the Santa Cruz wharf's reopening, parking for the first two hours will be free for the month of January.