Santa Cruz officials warn of donation scams following wharf collapse

SANTA CRUZ, Calif. -- City officials in Santa Cruz say swindlers claiming to represent businesses on the Santa Cruz Municipal Wharf are soliciting donations following the structure's partial collapse.

"This is a scam," officials said on social media Saturday. "These actions take advantage of the kindness and generosity of our community."

The wharf was closed after about 150 feet broke off at its end on Monday when it was battered by waves that the National Weather Service estimated at up to 30 feet high.

VIDEO: Santa Cruz lifeguards open up after saving lives in wharf collapse : 'Waves came in and got higher'

Days after the partial collapse of the Santa Cruz Wharf, the lifeguards behind the rescues are speaking about the moments they sprang into action.

"All official fundraising efforts will be clearly communicated through official City of Santa Cruz channels, including our website and social media pages," officials said. "If you encounter what you believe to be a fundraising scam, please let us know. "

The section that collapsed had been closed because of damage from previous storms in late 2023 and early 2024.

Three people fell into the water when the collapse occurred, but no one was injured.

Officials said structural assessment of the wharf and removal of heavy equipment that fell into the water could take several weeks to a month or longer.