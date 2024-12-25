Officials assess what's next for Santa Cruz wharf following collapse as debris washes ashore

SANTA CRUZ, Calif. (KGO) -- The community still in shock as the iconic coastline in Santa Cruz is filled with dangerous debris, just 24 hours since a portion of the Santa Cruz wharf crashed into the ocean.

On Tuesday, officials gave an update as they work to create a path forward, saying they're working to assess the structural integrity of the rest of the wharf.

The work is all part of tough decisions city officials have to make for the long-term of the Santa Cruz landmark.

Two people had to be rescued and another swam to safety after strong waves caused part of the Santa Cruz Wharf to collapse on Monday.

The high surf Monday sent danger throughout Santa Cruz waterways, including the city's harbor, but it's what the high surf did at the Santa Cruz Municipal Wharf that's captured nationwide attention. 150 feet of the end of the Wharf collapsed into the ocean.

The area that collapsed had already been closed for construction because of storm damage from years before.

"We did have two project managers inspecting that space really for work progress and also for incident reporting when the wharf went down," said Mike Godsy, City of Santa Cruz Parks and Recreation Parks Supervisor.

Three people fell into the water, two were rescued and one got out of the water on their own.

A restroom facility that was once on the wharf was swept away to a spot nowhere close to where it stood for years.

"Just to see a toilet, the bathroom right by the river mouth, it's surreal. I can't believe it," said local Matt Garlock.

A big concern from officials is the debris in the water, including the restroom facility that's now resting against a cliff near Seabright Beach.

"We're following our coastal incident response plan right now currently to establish a plan moving forward for cleanup, and we're asking the public to just please do not try to go in the water and grab any of the debris," said Ryan Reber with the Santa Cruz Fire Department.

Officials are also focused on how to move forward and protect the area against the escalating impacts of climate change.

"What happens when you are a jurisdiction on the edge of the continent in a world of climate change?" said Santa Cruz Mayor Fred Keeley in a roundtable meeting Tuesday, "Do you simply say 'That was that and we're going to put everything back and see how it goes?' I'm not as sanguine about that. Meaning, I think we need to take time outside of the context of the heat of the moment and understand what it is we're going to do."

Federal assistance may be on the way, Congressperson Jimmy Panetta toured the damage Tuesday.

"My job is to make sure we pull all the strings when it comes to our bureaucracy, when it comes to our federal resources to ensure that the wharf is repaired and we move on in a resilient fashion," he said.

In the short term, locals and businesses near the wharf say they're concerned for those who make their living on the wharf.

"The restaurants down there, their employees and, you know, a city landmark. What happens next to keep that safe and to be able to keep the Wharf as we all know and love," said Stacy Levesque, Manager at Ideal Bar & Grill.

The city is working with engineers to get data over the coming days that gets a better picture of its structural integrity. For now they maintain that the Wharf is closed indefinitely.