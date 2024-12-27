Santa Cruz lifeguards open up after saving lives in wharf collapse : 'Waves came in and got higher'

SANTA CRUZ, Calif. (KGO) -- Days after the partial collapse of the Santa Cruz Wharf, the lifeguards behind the rescues of construction workers are speaking about the moments they sprang into action.

"Myself and Lieutenant Hofmann could see the wharf collapsing into the ocean," said Lt. Isaiah Mullen, a lifeguard with the Santa Cruz Fire Department.

Lieutenants Mullen and Sam Hofmann had seconds to act, and on jet skis rushed toward the debris.

"We could see the true scope of what had happened, the amount of wharf that was in the water, the buildings and structures that were still standing on it and two individuals standing on the wreckage waving us down for help," Mullen said.

All the while, the two lifeguards were still dealing with the powerful waves.

"When the waves came in and got higher, it caused the tide to suck in, sucking underneath the platform, kind of pulling us towards the structure," Mullen said.

Miraculously, the lifeguards were able to save two construction workers; a third pulled themselves to safety. No one was seriously injured.

Now days later, attention is still on those most affected by the indefinite closure of the rest of the wharf, home of more than two dozen businesses that employ around 400.

Business owners have already taken huge hits.

"I did own The Dolphin (restaurant) up until the 28th of last year," said Mark Gilbert who still owns Firefish Grill and Woodies Café on the Wharf. "We had swells like this and we lost some pilings and that collapsed the floor of The Dolphin."

The Dolphin was deconstructed, where it once sat was the portion of the wharf under construction at the time of the collapse, with work planned out to be done between September and March.

The city Friday, shed more light on why work was being done during a time of year where high surf is now expected.

Two people had to be rescued and another swam to safety after strong waves caused part of the Santa Cruz Wharf to collapse on Monday.

"Some folks have asked why September to March. Why were we working in December? We are bound by a number of permits and regulations, part of which is through the California Coastal Commission that regulates our ability to do major project work and maintenance on the wharf," said Tony Elliot, the City of Santa Cruz Director of Parks & Recreation.

Friday, debris cleanup was well underway including the removal of the restroom facility from the wharf that washed away to the mouth of the San Lorenzo River.

Back at the wharf, the city said Friday that it's not sure if it will rebuild.

"I don't think we can speak with any confidence at this point as to whether rebuilding that section of the wharf is feasible or the appropriate thing to do in light of the increased frequency and power of these storm events that we're experiencing along our coastline," said Matt Huffaker, city manager.

The city said it has declared a local state of emergency to open the door to state and federal funding.

The wharf is closed indefinitely while engineers assess the structural integrity.

The city said it will work to determine whether or not the contractors working on construction of the wharf have any accountability.