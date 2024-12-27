Santa Cruz officials say lifeguards who witnessed wharf collapse rescued victims

SANTA CRUZ, Calif. (KGO) -- New information about the rescue that happened moments after waves washed away part of the Santa Cruz Municipal Wharf.

Three people fell into the water when the pier collapsed on Monday. One person got out on their own, and two were rescued.

The City of Santa Cruz told ABC7 Thursday that two lifeguards actually witnessed the moment the wharf collapsed and were the ones to call it in.

The city's Marine Safety Division had been staffed up ahead of the expected high swells.

Two people had to be rescued and another swam to safety after strong waves caused part of the Santa Cruz Wharf to collapse on Monday.

Those two lifeguards sprang into action and rescued the two victims who were stranded on the floating remnants of the wharf.

The Marine Safety Division released a statement on the victim rescues:

"On the day of the wharf incident, the marine division was staffed up in preparation for the large swell with two Personal Watercrafts (jet skis) with two personal per ski. We also had two vehicles on the cliffs, a Marine Safety Officer and a Marine Safety Captain on duty. At the time of the incident the marine division was conducting patrols. Ski 3168 was performing a rescue off Mitchell's beach while Ski 3166 (primary ski involved with the wharf incident) was outside Cowells Beach. Ski 3166 staffed with Lifeguard Lt. Sam Hofmann and Lifeguard Lt. Isaiah Mullen. These two lifeguards are the ones that initiated rescue efforts for the two victims. They both witnessed the wharf collapse from their patrol point, called it in, and started to initiate rescue efforts. Mullen and Hofmann removed the victims from harms way and visually cleared the debris field for any additional victims. They then transported the two victims to the harbor to be assessed for medical need."

On Monday, 150 feet of the end of the wharf collapsed, sending a restroom facility and other debris up and down the coastline.

People from across the Bay Area came to get a look at the direct effects of the partial wharf collapse.

"(I came here for) this," said Lisa Thompson, from Martinez standing near the restroom facility. "Just to see this."

Laura Perry came from Morgan Hill.

"I drove over here and I'm bike riding in the rain to go see where the bathroom is washed out into the cove," she said. "I don't know why, but we're all just fascinated with the floating bathroom that's now lodged in the cove and everybody wants to go look at it."

Those who know and love the area say they're grateful that no one was hurt in the partial collapse.

But with more storms and high surf continuing to cause these serious impacts, they wonder what happens next.

"I don't know what the answers are," Thompson said. "The sea is just a thing of its own."

The area of the wharf that collapsed had been closed to the public and was undergoing a $4 million repair project. But the city admits, climate change has made it hard to keep up.

"With our wharf being over 100 years old, it requires regular maintenance to repair and continue to ensure safety," said Michelle Templeton, assistant city manager on Tuesday. "We've proactively been reinforcing infrastructure with preventative maintenance to withstand future storms. Again, Mother Nature holds the cards and we do know that these west swells are continuing to grow in severity."

The wharf is still closed to the public indefinitely.