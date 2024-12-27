Hertz pulling plug on Teslas as renters report receiving discount offers to purchase them

Hertz is apparently looking to pull the plug on its Tesla fleet.

People who have rented the electric vehicles are posting on social media that they have received offers to buy them.

The prices are definitely competitive. One person shared that Hertz offered a deal of just under $18,000 for a 2023 Tesla Model S. The original price tag was around $39,000.

Hertz made a major investment in EVs three years ago, purchasing 100,000 Teslas.