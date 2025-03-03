Hillsborough police release sketch of suspect who shot officer

HILLSBOROUGH, Calif. (KGO) -- Police on Sunday revealed a new sketch of the suspect who shot a Hillsborough officer last weekend.

Authorities are trying to identify and locate a man described as Hispanic between the age of 25 to 27.

He stands about 5 feet to 5 feet and 7 inches tall with a slim build and pale complexion.

The shooting happened February 22 just before 4 p.m. in the back parking lot of the police department.

Specifically in the area of west Santa Inez Avenue to Hillside Drive near west of El Camino Real.

Police say the gunman shot the officer in the area protected by body armor.

The officer attempted to fire back but the suspect got away.

The officer is expected to make a full recovery.

