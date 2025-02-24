Police still searching for Hillsborough cop shooting suspect, ask for public's help

HILLSBOROUGH, Calif. (KGO) -- The search for the person who shot a Hillsborough police officer continues.

Police say they interviewed a person of interest in South San Francisco on Sunday but made no arrests.

They're now asking for dash camera footage from drivers who were traveling on El Camino Real between Oak Grove Avenue and Bellevue Avenue Saturday afternoon between 3:30 p.m. and 4:15 p.m.

The shooting happened outside the Hillsborough Police Department. Police say an officer was in the parking lot when he was ambushed and shot by an unknown person.

The officer fired back and the gunman ran off.

Investigators returned to the scene Sunday to gather evidence.

Police say the department was specifically targeted and that Hillsborough residents don't have to be concerned.

"Hillsborough, Burlingame is like the safest neighborhood. I would never expect anything like this to be happening in my neighborhood," said resident Gwendolyn Cannon.

The injured officer was treated at a hospital and is expected to be OK.