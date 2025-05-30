Here's how East Bay residents are prepping for extreme heat

PLEASANTON, Calif. (KGO) -- Bay Area residents are getting a taste of summer-like heat Friday. Temperatures are projected to reach up to 104 degrees in some parts.

We stopped by Pleasanton as residents brace for the first truly excessive temperatures of the year.

Lisa Miller set out more fans at the Workbench TrueValue Hardware in downtown Pleasanton, where temperatures are expected to hit the high 90s Friday.

But the manager said the really popular items are the hats. She said the business is selling a lot of them.

"Like hotcakes with their hand over fist," Miller said. "People are just really buying hats. We've sold more than twice as much as many hats now as we did last year at this very same time. That tells you that people are thinking about the heat anyway or maybe they're just more aware of sun and the UV damage on people's skin."

James Theodore took his dog Stella for a walk in the morning. He was like many in the area, who were getting their exercise in before the heat hits.

"She has trouble with the heat like a lot of dogs, so you got to take care of them when you can," said Theodore, who planned to turn on his air conditioner Friday.

In Walnut Creek, ABC7 saw construction workers and gardeners out early, beating the heat.

This is the first Spare the Air Alert issued by the Bay Area Air Quality Management District this season.

Experts are reminding you to watch for signs of heat illness, keep cool and look out for others, like the elderly and pets.

Signs of heat illness include heavy sweating, nausea, headaches and vomiting.

There are many graduations planned for Friday in the Bay Area, when temperatures are expected to climb. It's a good idea to stay hydrated and try to stay in the shade.

This heat wave comes as Governor Gavin Newsom is announcing a new heat-ranking tool to combat extreme heat.

Cal Heat Score warns Californians of extreme heat and helps connect them with resources to stay safe.