How SF woman is working to revitalize Chinatown while providing services to businesses, immigrants

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- Lily Lo founded BeChinatown to uplift the community, support businesses, and help local immigrants navigate their transition to life in the U.S.

BeChinatown aims to revitalize San Francisco's Chinatown and ensure its sustainability for future generations. The nonprofit is a collaborative effort involving community leaders, residents, merchants, property owners, and San Francisco natives, all working together with a shared vision. Their mission is to showcase the beauty of Chinatown, attracting visitors from across the country and around the world.

As a participant in the USPAACC/SBA Community Navigator Pilot Program, BeChinatown provides vital resources to small businesses, including securing grants and loans for immigrants and underserved communities.

Lily explains one of BeChinatown's key initiatives was the incorporation of lanterns throughout the neighborhood. "We noticed that Chinatown is quite dark, and seniors don't feel safe, especially with rising crime," Lily explains. "So we came up with the idea of lanterns to -not only to beautify the area but also to enhance safety. During the day, people take pictures, and at night, the lanterns make people feel safer walking the streets."

Lily's love and passion for Chinatown stems from her personal experience as an immigrant. "When I first moved here in 1974, my family didn't speak any English," she shares. "My parents had their own business and worked hard to support eight of us in a small house. But we appreciated it because they wanted us to have a better life. I know many immigrants in Chinatown are small business owners, and I want to help them succeed."

One of BeChinatown's strategies to revitalize the neighborhood is engaging younger generations. "Chinatown is generally home to an older population and can feel quiet at times. To bring in more young people, we launched the Night Markets-an initiative to attract visitors to eat, shop, and support small businesses that may struggle with self-promotion."

During the pandemic, Lily played a crucial role in helping local small businesses survive by bridging the language gap and keeping business owners up to date with the latest technologies. She realized that many immigrant-owned businesses lacked email access and only accepted cash transactions, making it difficult for them to adapt to the digital age. She decided to dedicate her time to translating grant applications and helping these businesses secure financial assistance.

Ultimately, Lily's primary focus remains on Chinatown's small businesses, but she hopes to expand her influence throughout the broader API community. "I think it's bigger than just Chinatown," she says. "While the focus is still on local businesses and immigrants in Chinatown, I want other API communities to get involved as well. Right now, we're working across six blocks, but maybe there's an opportunity to introduce new vendors so that more people visit and experience Chinatown."

