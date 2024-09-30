Here's how Bay Area first responders are helping after Hurricane Helene devastates southeastern US

Several first responders from the Bay Area are helping in the aftermath of Hurricane Helene.

MENLO PARK, Calif (KGO) -- Several first responders from the Bay Area are helping in the aftermath of the disaster.

"Everyone is very anxious and waiting for the phone call," said John Wurdinger, Special Operations Chief for Menlo Park Fire Protection District.

First responders with the Bay Area's two urban search and rescue teams are watching Helene's aftermath and ready to jump in.

"We're just firefighters on the West Coast willing to help those on the East Coast. If we get a phone call, we'll go," said Wurdinger who is also Program Manager of FEMA's Urban Search and Rescue California Task Force 3.

California Task Force 3 is sponsored by the Menlo Park Fire Protection District. So far, it has sent one member to help with relief efforts on the East Coast-- retired Battalion Chief Carl Kustin of San Mateo City Fire Department.

"He will be the liaison between local emergency services and the task forces coming in," said Wurdinger.

The former Battalion Chief is a founding member of the Task Force. The disasters he responded to include the World Trade Center Collapse and Hurricane Katrina.

Meanwhile, FEMA's Urban Search and Rescue California Task Force 4--sponsored by Oakland Fire Department has sent two team members to Florida-one to Tallahassee and one to Orlando.

"We have two members of our team assisting with the response and recovery efforts," said Oakland Battalion Chief Linda Buell who is also Program Coordinator of California Task Force 4.

"Chief Jeff Peter is in Tallahassee. He is liaison officer --meaning that he's at the Florida State Emergency Operation Center coordinating the FEMA USAR resources with the state and helping them go where they need to be. As for Acting Assistant Chief Chris Landry, he's a safety officer," said Buell.

Ann Kuchins of San Mateo is one of 15 American Red Cross volunteers from the Bay Area now on the East Coast.

Since Wednesday, she has been managing the Red Cross evacuation center in Jasper, Florida.

Kuchins said this was her first hurricane and she's exhausted.

"The day of the hurricane was almost like a 20 hour a day shift," said Kuchins.

It's been all-hands on deck and things have been pretty unpredictable at times, according Kuchins.

"We thought there was a possibly there might be a tornado we did get a tornado warning.

She says there have been problems with power. There hasn't been much flooding, but a lot of fallen trees.

Kuchins---who has helped with Red Cross response efforts in Maui and Paradise-- says she continues to volunteer because help is needed and will be needed for quite some time.

She is now preparing to move to North Carolina where the damage is more severe.

She says first responders are working "...to make things as smooth as possible for people who are experiencing one of the worst things in her lives."