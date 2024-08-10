Iconic Mitchell's ice cream shop in SF broken into, vandalized

Mitchell's Ice Cream shop, a San Francisco institution that's delighted customers for more than seven decades, was recently broken into, vandalized.

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- An iconic San Francisco ice cream shop that's delighted customers for more than seven decades was recently broken into and vandalized.

Huge plywood is covering the big plate glass window in front of Mitchell's Ice Cream on San Jose Avenue after burglars smashed their way inside Friday morning.

Surveillance video captured the break-in at 3:30 a.m.

Co-owner Linda Mitchell says the crew failed to snap off a big pad lock on the front door, so they used bolt cutters to bash their way into the ice cream shop.

Once inside, the burglars went straight for the money.

"They went in through the window. Went to the back. Tried to steal the safe which is bolted down. And they really left with nothing but a bag of cookies," said Mitchell.

Mitchell estimates it'll cost $5,000 to replace the big front window.

The ice cream shop remains open despite the burglary.

San Francisco police say no arrests have been made.