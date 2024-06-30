'Inside Out 2' is the first movie of 2024 to top $1 billion at global box office

"Inside Out 2" grossed $100 million in its second weekend, the highest amount for any animated movie, as it remains on track to pass $1 billion soon.

"Inside Out 2" grossed $100 million in its second weekend, the highest amount for any animated movie, as it remains on track to pass $1 billion soon.

"Inside Out 2" grossed $100 million in its second weekend, the highest amount for any animated movie, as it remains on track to pass $1 billion soon.

"Inside Out 2" grossed $100 million in its second weekend, the highest amount for any animated movie, as it remains on track to pass $1 billion soon.

NEW YORK -- "Inside Out 2" has become the fastest-ever animated film to surpass $1 billion globally, shooting past the box office milestone this weekend, just 19 days after its release.

The video above is from an earlier story and will be updated.

"We're absolutely thrilled to have reached this phenomenal milestone in record time, and it once again proves that global audiences will come out for a great movie," Tony Chambers, Disney's executive vice president of theatrical distribution, said Sunday in a news release. "The film's remarkable success is a testament not only to the incredible creativity of the Pixar team but an example of moviegoing at its very best."

The resounding success of "Inside Out 2" has jolted a sluggish 2024 box office. Until the film's release on June 16, domestic sales had been lagging more than 25% behind 2023's performance, according to Comscore data.

"Over the past few weeks, we've seen the year-to-date, year-over-year domestic box office revenue deficit shrink from 27% to 19% and that's due in large part to the amazing and much welcome performance of 'Inside Out 2,' a film that has adjusted the mood of the movie industry in just a few short weeks," said Paul Dergarabedian, senior media analyst at Comscore.

The movie is the highest grossing film of the year, and the first to pass $1 billion since "Barbie," which came out last July. It also joins the ranks of eight other Disney and Pixar movies grossing more than a $1 billion, including "The Incredibles 2," "Finding Dory," both "Frozen" movies and the final two "Toy Story" installments.

RELATED: A behind-the-scenes look at 'Inside Out 2'

On The Red Carpet is taking viewers inside Pixar Animation Studios for a behind-the-scenes look at the making of the new film, "Inside Out 2," now playing in theaters everywhere.

Daniel Loria, editorial director at Box Office Pro, which collects sales and showtime data from thousands of movie theaters across the United States, projects this year will see an overall domestic box office total between $8.1 billion and $8.4 billion, down from 2023's total of more than $9 billion, the highest since the pandemic.

But Loria notes it is still possible to close the gap further.

"The impact of the strike on the box office is clear in the first five months of the year, but June has shown us the crucial role movie theaters play in a film industry firing on all cylinders," he said. "If the movies are there, the audience will follow. I expect to see great numbers in the second half of the year, leading into 2025 and beyond. Another surprise hit or two, and we may get a lot closer to matching that $9 billion than we all expected coming into the year."

The Walt Disney Co. is the parent company of Pixar and this ABC station.

The-CNN-Wire & 2023 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.