From worker strikes to activism, multiple May Day protests planned throughout the Bay Area

Marches and protests are set to take place across the Bay Area on Thursday for International Workers' Day, or May Day.

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- If you're driving on the roadways this Thursday, you may want to plan accordingly.

It's May Day, and worker rallies and protests are planned across the region.

Marches are set to take place in San Francisco, Oakland and San Jose--just to name a few--come Thursday for International Workers' Day, or what many refer to as "May Day."

"To protest the university's unfair labor practice and unilaterally imposing a hiring freeze across the University of California system," said Matias Campos who is a pharmacist and faculty member at UCSF. He's talking about one of the many protests going on: what is billed as an unfair labor practice strike of the UCSF system involving 4,000 area employees and 20,000 statewide.

It is the fourth strike in six months by unions, who are demanding an end to the hiring freeze.

"I'm seeing my patients wait in the ED (Emergency Department) two days, four days, six days to be admitted to the hospital. How is this hiring freeze going to help us? It's not. We need more staff to be able to see the volume of patients that are seeking care here," Campos said.

In a statement Wednesday night, the UC system said it's hopeful for progress with the striking unions. It said: "UCSF Health intends to continue regular operations, including emergency care, and expects to be able to maintain the majority of scheduled appointments and surgeries."

Down the street and outside the Burton Federal Building in San Francisco, lawyers will be rallying against the Trump administration's actions against lawyers and judges.

"We've seen judges attacked for exercising their independent judgment as Article III judges, as they should," said Charles Jung, who is president of the Bar Association of San Francisco.

In San Jose, May Day's focus will not only be on worker rights, but immigrant rights and immigrant concerns.

"A community response to try and keep our community safe if they are worried about the presence of ICE and even helping folks be able to spot, 'Is this ICE presence or not?'" said Justher Gutierrez, who is an organizer of May Day San Jose.

CHP said it will "Continue to work together to identify and respond to incidents if they begin to impact freeway systems..." as officers sometimes have done during past protests in the Bay Area.