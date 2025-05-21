Israel's Netanyahu says 'it appears' Hamas leader Mohammed Sinwar was killed

As Israel unleashes a furious aerial attack and expands ground operations deeper into Gaza, there is growing international condemnation over the rapidly unfolding humanitarian disaster.

Israel has likely killed Hamas leader Mohammed Sinwar, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said during a press conference on Wednesday.

Sinwar is the current head of the terrorist group Hamas in the Gaza Strip. He took over from his brother, Yahya Sinwar, in October 2024 after he was killed by Israeli forces in southern Gaza.

"We eliminated tens of thousands of terrorists," Netanyahu said, adding of Hamas targets, "We eliminated the leaders of the murderers Deif, Haniyeh, Yahya Sinwar and it appears we also eliminated Mohammed Sinwar."

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu speaks during a press conference in Jerusalem, Wednesday, May 21, 2025. Ronen Zvulun/Pool Photo via AP

Netanyahu spoke of the ongoing military operation in Gaza, saying the strip will be under Israel's control at the end of the war.

"Our forces are seizing more and more territory in Gaza. At the end of the move, all areas of the Strip will be under Israeli security control," he said.

"I am ready to end the war on clear terms that will ensure Israel's security -- all the hostages returned home, Hamas lays down its weapons, its leadership is overthrown, Gaza is completely demilitarized and the Trump plan is implemented," Netanyahu said.

"Anyone who calls on us to stop the war before these goals are achieved is calling on us to leave Hamas in power," he added.

On Sunday, Israel Defense Forces announced the start of a new "extensive ground operation" in Gaza called "Operation Gideon's Chariots."

This, as the IDF has intensified airstrikes in Gaza, including a strike targeting Hamas leaders on May 13 near Khan Younis in southern Gaza.

The IDF said in a statement that "over 670 Hamas terror targets" were struck and "dozens of terrorists" were "eliminated."

The statement added that IDF troops had "dismantled terrorist infrastructure sites above and below ground, and are currently being deployed in key positions within Gaza."

Netanyahu's security cabinet approved the plans for the operation on May 5. It will include a "broad attack that includes the displacement of most of the population of the Gaza Strip," an IDF spokesperson said at the time.

Israeli forces plan to remain in Gaza after the operation is complete, Israeli Defense Minister Israel Katz said on May 7.