Winner crowned at Jeremy Allen White lookalike contest in Chicago

Lookalike Ben Shabad took home the gold after friends urged him to try his luck.

CHICAGO -- There was a Jeremy Allen White lookalike contest Saturday in Chicago.

A crowd of fans came out to Humboldt Park for the contest, and it looks like the star of "The Bear" has some competition.

White stars as chef Carmy Berzatto on the hit Hulu show, which is filmed in and set in Chicago.

Many contestants showed up to the contest, and eventually a winner was crowned. Lookalike Ben Shabad took home the gold after friends urged him to try his luck.

"I felt pretty confident," Shabad said. "People have been telling me I look like him for a long time. I don't know if it's changed my life, but it's changed my Saturday."

Earlier this week, posters around the city announced the Jeremy Allen White lookalike competition would take place at 1 p.m. Saturday on the "big hill" in Humboldt Park. The posters said there would be a $50 cash prize for the winner and "some cigarettes."

Shabad really did receive a crown, a trophy, $50 in cash and a pack of cigarettes as a prize.

Last month, a Timothée Chalamet lookalike contest went viral in New York City after the actor made a surprise appearance.