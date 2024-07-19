Where do Bay Area Democratic lawmakers stand on Biden's presidential candidacy?

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- Calls are growing from President Joe Biden's fellow Democrats to drop out of the 2024 race after a shaky debate performance and questions about his health.

Concerns have grown following that debate and after Biden's interview with ABC News' George Stephanopoulos in July.

Here's where Bay Area Democratic lawmakers stand on Biden's presidential run:

Jared Huffman (D) - District 2

Rep. Jared Huffman posted a letter to the social media platform X on Friday calling for President Biden to withdraw from the race, saying, "winning this election is a moral, democratic and existential imperative."

Mike Thompson (D) - District 4

Rep. Mike Thompson has not released a statement at this time.

John Garamendi (D) - District 8

Rep. John Garamendi has not released a statement at this time.

Mark DeSaulnier (D) - District 10

Rep. Mark DeSaulnier released a statement to ABC7 News saying he supports President Biden as the current nominee.

Read the full statement below:

"I support President Biden as our current nominee and, having been duly elected by Democrat voters, the decision of whether to remain the nominee is ultimately his. There is a legitimate conversation being had about the stakes of this election and its implications on the future of American democracy, and about ensuring whoever is the Democratic nominee is successful. Given these stakes and the timing of the election, I'd encourage the President to make this decision as soon as possible."

Nancy Pelosi (D) - District 11

Speaker Emeritus Nacy Pelosi has not released an official statement at this time but reports say in private conversations she has warned President Biden that his candidacy could prevent Democrats from winning the House.

Barbara Lee (D) - District 12

Rep. Barbara Lee tells ABC7 News that she is supportive of President Biden's candidacy.

Eric Swalwell (D) - District 14

Rep. Eric Swalwell has not released a statement at this time.

Kevin Mullin (D) - District 15

Rep. Kevin Mullin has not released a statement at this time.

Anna Eshoo (D) - District 16

Rep. Anna Eshoo has not released a statement at this time.

Ro Khanna (D) - District 17

Rep. Ro Khanna has not released a statement at this time.

Zoe Lofgren (D) - District 18

Rep. Zoe Lofgren told ABC7 News that she is asking President Biden to withdraw from the race.

In a letter she released Friday, she say, "your candidacy is on a trajectory to lose the White House and potentially impact crucial House and Senate races down ballot."

Jimmy Panetta (D) - District 19

ABC7 News has reached out to Rep. Jimmy Panetta but his office is not releasing an official statement at this time.

Sen. Laphonza Butler (D)

In response to ABC7 News email, Sen. Laphonza Butler says "the American people have voted to make President Biden our Democratic presidential nominee. I believe in the will of the voters."

Sen. Alex Padilla (D)

ABC7 News has reached out to Sen. Alex Padilla and are waiting to hear back.