Judge: Man sentenced to prison for dragging Oakland baker to death during 2023 robbery

Saturday, August 10, 2024
The man charged in the 2023 dragging death of popular Oakland baker Jen Angel has been sentenced to seven years in prison.

OAKLAND, Calif. (KGO) -- The man charged in the death of popular Oakland baker Jen Angel is headed to prison.

On Friday, an Alameda County judge sentenced Ishmael Burch to seven years, as part of a plea bargain.

The incident happened last year when Burch was driving a getaway car and an accomplice grabbed Angel's purse -- she tried to get it back, and was dragged some 50 feet. She died days later.

The sentencing comes despite the wishes of Angel's family and friends, who sought a restorative justice framework for the now 20-year old.

They issued a statement Friday saying, "We know that Jen would not want someone involved in her death, whether complicit or not, to waste away in prison for decades, and we take some comfort in knowing Ishmael has a chance to repair some of the harm he has caused."

