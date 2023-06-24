19-year-old Ishmael Burch charged in death of Owner of Angel Cakes bakery, Jennifer Angel, who died after robbery attempt in Oakland.

19-year-old charged in death of Oakland baker who was dragged by car during robbery attempt: Police

OAKLAND, Calif. (KGO) -- A 19-year-old has been charged with the death of an Oakland baker who was dragged by a car during a robbery attempt in February, according to police.

Authorities say Ishmael Burch was driving the get-away car when another person grabbed Jen Angel's purse in downtown Oakland.

Angel was dragged 50 feet and died two days later.

Police say Burch was involved in a second robbery that same day.

Angel believed in restorative justice and late Friday her friends released a group statement that read in part:

"Steps absolutely need to be taken to ensure that those who caused this horrendous violence against Jen do not harm other people, and that these circumstances are not allowed to be replicated in our society... However, Jen believed that the current legal system is not effective in ensuring either of these things... We recognize that, under the existing systems and laws, it is likely that conventional prosecution will be pursued in this case, despite what Jen would have wanted."

