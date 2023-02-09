Popular Oakland bakery owner in medically-induced coma after robbery, reports say

Owner of popular Angel Cakes bakery in medically-induced coma after being dragged 50 feet during Oakland robbery

OAKLAND, Calif. (KGO) -- The owner of Oakland's popular Angel Cakes bakery is in a medically-induced coma after she was cornered and robbed by thieves, according to reports.

The robbery happened in the parking lot near Wells Fargo on Webster between 20th and 21st streets.

On Wednesday, employees confirmed to ABC7 news that the shop owner was the victim.

According to the San Francisco Chronicle, the thieves blocked her car in and then one of them smashed in her passenger side window and stole something from inside.

She tried to chase the thieves down, but reportedly got caught in the door of the getaway car and was dragged 50 feet.

She is still in the hospital in a medically-induced coma.

So far there is no word of any arrests.

Anyone with information about this incident is being asked to contact the OPD Criminal Investigation Division at 510-238-3326.

