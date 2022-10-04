Oakland police investigate city's 101st homicide, at scene of catalytic converter theft

OAKLAND, Calif. (KGO) -- Oakland police are investigating the city's 101st homicide of the year on Tuesday.

Police were reportedly responding to a catalytic converter theft in the 4000 block of Everett Ave. at the scene of a reported catalytic converter theft just after 4 a.m. As they were responding, police were told of a reported shooting that happened in the same location.

Officers arrived at the scene and found an Oakland resident suffering from gunshot wounds. The man succumbed to his injuries and was pronounced dead at the scene.

OPD has launched an investigation into the circumstances surrounding the homicide.

