Unhoused people being ordered out of Berkeley's Ohlone Park, not sure what will happen next

BERKELEY, Calif. (KGO) -- Big changes in Berkeley after a judges ruling last week.

That judge ruled that unhoused individuals living in Ohlone Park must leave by the end of July 3.

It's a win for many neighbors, but some living in the park, don't know where they'll go now.

"I think it's really sad that we have to leave. This is, it's really, it's been my home. I don't know," said Janeen Milliken, who was heartbroken and in tears when we spoke with her Thursday. She's one of the many who had been living in Berkeley's Ohlone Park.

In response to a judge's ruling last week, she and others are now no longer permitted to live there, or they could be arrested.

"Where are you going?" asked ABC 7 News Reporter Luz Pena. Milliken replied, "I'm not exactly sure."

Pena talked with Milliken, those with nonprofits, and neighbors about the situation.

"What I think was bothering the local residents here was the amount of trash and I believe there was a lot of drug abuse and things of that nature," said Andrew Scurr, who lives nearby.

"It's a very sad situation. It's a terrible disgrace for our country that we have this situation," said Naomi Stamper, who lives in Berkeley.

"The question is where are people supposed to go next," asked Yesica Predo of the Berkeley Homeless Union.

Some we spoke with were assisted in getting housing.

"I finally got a hotel room. They got me in a campus hotel," said LaShondia Gates.

Others, not sure what will happen next, but just focused on packing up and trying to remain optimistic.

"I see you have a car. You have everything you own in here. Is that your bed up here?" asked Pena.

"Yeah, yeah. I don't walk very well, so right now, I'm gonna go pick up a friend of mine to help me move the rest of my stuff. I am lucky I have the car because so many people don't," replied Milliken.

Berkeley had to give three days notice before forcing people out.

The city is offering to store some personal items for up to 90 days.