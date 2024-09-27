Kamala Harris makes last fundraising stop in Bay Area before Election Day

Kamala Harris will reportedly spend the majority of her campaign's final month in battleground states, but is making one last trip to San Francisco this weekend and will attend an event at the Fairmont Hotel.

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- A weekend of campaigning and fundraising will bring Vice President Kamala Harris back to the Bay Area Friday night.

She is expected to attend another fundraising event Saturday afternoon at the Fairmont Hotel.

The ABC7 Original ''2024: Kamala Harris To Be The First'' details the vice president's journey from Berkeley to running for President of the U.S.

Before that happens she will visit to the southern border in Arizona and is expected to outline a plan to crack down on fentanyl smuggling and human trafficking.

Vice President Harris is expected to push for more border agents and resources.

The Secret Service is already preparing for the vice president's homecoming visit, with Barricades going up early around the Fairmont Hotel.

This is the same location where she held a fundraiser in August, pulling in more than $13 million.

According to the San Francisco Examiner, campaign officials wrote on the invitation that Harris will spend the majority of her campaign's final month in battleground states.