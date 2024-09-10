ABC7 News morning anchor Kumasi Aaron saying goodbye to Bay Area

Kumasi's final newscasts at ABC7 will air and stream on Friday, Sept. 13.

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- ABC7 News morning anchor Kumasi Aaron announced Tuesday she is leaving ABC7 to return home to Florida. Aaron shared her plans with viewers on ABC7 Mornings and ABC7@7.

Kumasi's father passed away earlier this year, and she wants to be with her family at this time.

Kumasi Aaron joined ABC7 in 2019. She has reported on communities of color, including stories like the Black Panther housing development in West Oakland.

Aaron also shared her personal experiences while covering California's CROWN Act, which prohibits discrimination based on hair style.

She was part of ABC7's first production of Oakland's Black Joy Parade in 2023, and she covered Hollywood's biggest night at the Oscars in 2022.

Aaron co-anchors ABC7 Mornings with Reggie Aqui weekdays from 5 a.m. -7 a.m. and ABC7@7, a streaming hour of news from 7 a.m.- 8 a.m.

Her final newscasts at ABC7 will air and stream on Friday, Sept. 13.