How to watch Oakland's Black Joy Parade on ABC7

OAKLAND, Calif. (KGO) -- Celebrate community, culture and the Black experience at Oakland's Black Joy Parade! On Feb. 26, ABC7 will broadcast live from the parade route to share the joy with you!

Watch Julian Glover, Jobina Fortson, and Kumasi Aaron live starting at 12:30 right here on abc7news.com/BlackJoyParade, on the ABC7 Bay Area app, or wherever you stream ABC7 News.

OR WATCH HERE:

Over the air: Digital Ch. 7.2

Comcast: Ch. 715

Charter Spectrum: Ch. 791

Google Fiber: Ch. 906

Mediacom: Ch. 817

WHAT IS THE BLACK JOY PARADE?

Black Joy Parade is a hyper-positive nonprofit based in Oakland, CA that celebrates the Black experience and community's contribution to history and culture with its signature parade and celebration, partnerships and events.

The parade exists to provide the Black community and allies a live experience that celebrates the communities influence on cultures past, present and future. It unites a diverse community by creating a space to express the unique contributions to the Black experience.

See below for a map of the parade route: