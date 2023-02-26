PHOTOS: A look at the 2023 Black Joy Parade in Oakland

OAKLAND, Calif. (KGO) -- Celebrate community, culture and the Black experience. Here's a look at photos from Oakland's Black Joy Parade.
WHAT IS THE BLACK JOY PARADE?
Black Joy Parade is a hyper-positive nonprofit based in Oakland, CA that celebrates the Black experience and community's contribution to history and culture with its signature parade and celebration, partnerships and events.
The parade exists to provide the Black community and allies a live experience that celebrates the communities influence on cultures past, present and future. It unites a diverse community by creating a space to express the unique contributions to the Black experience.
See below for a map of the parade route: