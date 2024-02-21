WATCH: Bay Area celebrates Oakland's 2024 Black Joy Parade

You can watch Oakland's Black Joy Parade -- wherever you stream ABC7!

Celebrate community, culture and the Black experience at Oakland's Black Joy Parade! ABC7 broadcasted the parade live on Sunday, Feb. 25.

OAKLAND, Calif. (KGO) -- Celebrate community, culture and the Black experience at Oakland's Black Joy Parade! If you missed it or want to relive it, you can watch it now in the player above.

The event aired from 12:30 p.m. to 2:30 p.m. and you can stream it in its entirety in the video player above, on the ABC7 News app, or by downloading the ABC7 Bay Area App to watch on Roku, Amazon Fire, Apple and Google TV.

Julian Glover, Ama Daetz, and Gold Beams' Tayleur Crenshaw hosted the parade, along with ABC7 News reporter Zach Fuentes.

1 of 15 Pictured are two children watching the Black Joy Parade from behind a railing in Oakland, Calif. on Sunday, February 25, 2024. KGO

WHAT IS THE BLACK JOY PARADE?

Black Joy Parade is a hyper-positive nonprofit based in Oakland, CA that celebrates the Black experience and community's contribution to history and culture with its signature parade and celebration, partnerships and events.

The parade exists to provide the Black community and allies a live experience that celebrates the community's influence on cultures past, present and future. It unites a diverse community by creating a space to express the unique contributions to the Black experience.

PARADE ROUTE