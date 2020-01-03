california legislation

California Crown Law: ABC7 anchors open up about new law, wearing natural curly hair on television

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- Let's talk about hair. A new law goes into effect on January 1, 2020, in California that will let people more freely wear their natural hair.

The Crown Law (Create a Respectful and Open Workplace for Natural Hair) prohibits discrimination against a person at work and at school based on their hairstyle and hair texture and that includes afros, braids, twists, and locks.

State Senator Holly Mitchell sponsored the law. She said that workplace and school rules that require race neutral grooming policies disproportionately affect people of color.

She cited an example from New Jersey last year when a high school wrestler was forced to cut off his dreadlocks or forfeit his match.

ABC7 News anchors Kumasi Aaron and Jobina Fortson have dealt with having to straighten or hide their natural hair throughout their careers in journalism. They shared some insights about what they have faced.

VIDEO: Anchor Ama Daetz explains why she chose to wear her natural curly hair after years of straightening her hair.
