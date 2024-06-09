Victim killed in Lake Berryessa shooting ID'd; suspect in hospital, to be booked into jail this week

One person killed after a shooting and stabbing at Lake Berryessa on Saturday has been identified as Andres Fabian Sandoval Garcia of Vallejo.

NAPA COUNTY, Calif. (KGO) -- The victim of a deadly shooting at a popular North Bay recreation area has been identified.

The Napa County Sheriff's Department says 39-year-old Vallejo resident Andres Fabian Sandoval Garcia died from a gunshot wound after a fight between two groups of people on Saturday.

Napa authorities say after the suspect retrieved the gun from his car and shot Garcia, he fled the scene but was later caught.

One person is dead and multiple people are injured after a shooting and stabbing at Lake Berryessa on Saturday, the Napa County Sheriff's Office said.

The suspect, who has not been identified, was one of three people injured. He is recovering from stab wounds after being airlifted to the hospital and is expected to be in county jail later in the week.

Authorities will then release his name and mugshot.

It's unclear how the fight started. This is an ongoing investigation.

Anyone with additional information including cellphone video is asked to call Napa County detectives at (707)-253-4504.