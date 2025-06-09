SF hikers warned to stay away from edge of cliffs after 3 rescues in 2 weeks: 'Stay on the trail'

Whether you're taking a selfie or enjoying the view, there's a new warning to visitors hiking around Lands End in San Francisco. Stay on the trails.

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- There's a new warning from the San Francisco Fire Department to visitors hiking around Lands End. They say stay on the trails.

The advisory comes after two people had to be rescued down a cliff near Mile Rock Beach over the weekend, and two other rescues the weekend before.

"It's important to stay on the trail," said Angelica McDaniel.

Good advice from hiker Angelica McDaniel, who was showing her friend Brandon, Lands End Trail for the first time, where the views are breathtaking.

"I've never been, I'm following her lead. It's good to hear that she has safety in mind but yeah, it's important for people to stay on the trail," said Brandon Papineau.

Not everyone stays on the trail. On Saturday, the San Francisco Fire Department says it rescued two tourists after they accidentally dropped their phone about 80 feet down a cliff near Mile Rock Beach while snapping a picture, then tried to get the phone back.

"They thought to themselves they were athletic enough to retrieve it, when they turned around to see how steep, they couldn't get back up, that's when they called 911," SFFD Lieutenant Mariano Elias said.

Elias helped bring the two to safety - they were not hurt. The weekend before, there were two separate cliff rescues at Battery Crosby trail; one person was hurt. The incidents prompted this familiar warning to respect these posted signs.

"We want people to visit SF, residents who live here enjoy views of the bay and bridge but stay on trail - the most important thing you can do," said Elias.

SFFD says there were 38 cliff rescues in San Francisco during 2021; 31 in 2022, 26 in 2023, 32 in 2024 and so far this year, there's been 10 rescues.

The fire department is resurfacing a Public Service Announcement, showing how easily hikers can get into cliffside trouble, while taking selfies.

Nina Prado says she's seen people break the rules and do risky things but she's staying safe on the trailhead.

"Safety precautions, stay back, don't get close or too comfortable, that's the rule nowadays," Prado said.