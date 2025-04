Firefighters say rope crews were able to reach him just as his phone ran out of battery.

Stranded hiker rescued from bottom of cliff near SF beach over the weekend

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- A hiker was rescued after getting stranded at the bottom of a cliff Saturday night.

This happened near Marshall's Beach in San Francisco.

Firefighters say rope crews were able to reach him just as his phone ran out of battery -- with a helicopter crew assisting.

He was brought up safely -- and no one was hurt.