San Francisco church leader asks public for help returning stolen historic saxophone

The leader of San Francisco's John Coltrane church is asking the public for help returning its beloved stolen saxophone.

The leader of San Francisco's John Coltrane church is asking the public for help returning its beloved stolen saxophone.

The leader of San Francisco's John Coltrane church is asking the public for help returning its beloved stolen saxophone.

The leader of San Francisco's John Coltrane church is asking the public for help returning its beloved stolen saxophone.

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- A San Francisco church leader is asking for the public's help in recovering a stolen saxophone -- an instrument that has been a vital part of the community for more than 50 years.

Archbishop Reverend Franzo King and his wife, Marina King, founded the Saint John Coltrane Church in San Francisco 60 years ago, naming it after the legendary jazz musician. The saxophone, a Selmer Mark 5 Tenor, has been used in every church service since.

"We take that divine sound that comes through John Coltrane and apply it to the liturgy of the ancient Orthodox Church," King said in an interview Sunday evening.

MORE: Dozens of plaques from Oakland's historic Blues Walk of Fame stolen

The saxophone was stolen earlier this year from the front door of King's home. He hopes a good Samaritan will step forward and return the instrument, recognizing its significance to the church's mission.

"It's our hope that someone, out of charity and love, will appreciate who St. John Will-I-Am Coltrane was and understand the importance of our work," King said. "That would be our hope and our prayer, that someone will return it."

In the meantime, a GoFundMe campaign has been launched to help replace the saxophone if the original is not found.