Legendary band Los Tigres del Norte visits San Jose nonprofit, empowers immigrant communities

"We need to face these struggles right now together as a community, preparing ourselves not to be misinformed"

Legendary Latin music band Los Tigres del Norte shared a message of solidarity with the immigrant community in San Jose on Wednesday.

Los Tigres del Norte's success is worldwide, but they say they haven't forgotten their roots.

"We are part of the community," said Los Tigres del Norte member Jorge Hernandez.

The band's musical domination started in San Jose.

"We've been in the Bay Area, especially in San Jose, since 1968," said Hernan Hernadez.

They say they made the stop at Sacred Heart Community Service in San Jose to empower immigrant communities and remind them of their rights. Communities that say they are scared over deportation threats, communities with stories similar to those of the band members.

"This is where we came from, from Mexico, a long time ago," Hernan Hernadez said. "It was some time that we were illegal too, you know, like everybody, that comes to United States, they come looking for a better life."

The band's visit was a huge surprise to people who regularly visit Sacred Heart for services.

"We saw the setup, so we're like, 'Oh, what's going on?' And then they're like, 'Oh, we're having Los Tigres Del Norte come over here to talk to you guys.'" Alejandra Arias said. "So we were all like, going crazy and just very happy and excited."

Still they were strongly aware that they weren't at this event only to be entertained.

"It's a bittersweet moment, because we're here excited to see them, but they're here to talk about immigration and what the rights we have as immigrants," Arias said.

A serious, but critical message the group said its fought to get out through its music and events like this.

"We need to face these struggles right now together as a community, preparing ourselves not to be misinformed," group member Luis Hernandez said. "We have to go out and get information about what we can do in our job, not only in music, but as the messengers of that, people that have followed our songs and our music for a long time."

Many of those followers saying the message has been heard loud and clear.

"I think this is going to be very powerful and impact all the community, knowing that Los Tigres Del Norte are here to support us and to let us know that we shouldn't be afraid," Arias said. "Everything is going to be okay."