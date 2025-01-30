'Who are they looking for?': San Jose resident searches for answers after visit from ICE

SAN JOSE, Calif. (KGO) -- Confirmed reports of U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement activity in San Jose sent shockwaves throughout the South Bay.

Perhaps no one more surprised than Armando Ceja, who learned from watching ABC7 News that ICE was not only in his city, but knocking at his front door on Sunday.

"I was freaking out, you know?" Ceja said. "I got my legal resident papers here. I have citizenship for all my family and sons. That's my question. Why? Who are they looking for? What do you want on this specific property?"

Ceja was out of town when neighbors say ICE came by his house, a picture shared by the Rapid Response Network and Councilmember Peter Ortiz captured the moment.

Trying to get questions answered, Ceja reached out to San Jose police, Homeland Security and ICE.

"They said they know nothing about it - they have nothing," Ceja said. "That means they never had a search warrant for this property. They're supposed to have a search warrant to do that and if they showed it to me, I'd be happy about it."

ICE, like other law enforcement agencies, don't have to share investigation details. But they are required to follow certain protocols when operating.

Ceja's story is why Amigos de Guadalupe's director of policy and organizing Jeremy Barousse says it's important for people to empower themselves by knowing their basic rights when dealing with ICE.

"They have the freedom to ask, 'am I being detained' and if the answer is no, they're free to go on with their day," Barousse said. "If they are saying they are being detained, they have the right to remain silent and ask for an attorney and not cooperate. Ask for an attorney and remain silent."

Barousse says these are important rights to remember as Ceja watches fear and confusion spread through the community.

"I don't see why they are scaring people," Ceja said. "Why? We are hardworking people."

The Santa Clara County Rapid Response Network confirmed Monday at least one arrest was made, but we did not hear back from ICE with more information.