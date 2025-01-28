'Know Your Rights': Immigrant support increases across South Bay amid ICE deportations

SAN JOSE, Calif. (KGO) -- ICE arrests are ramping up and so are efforts to protect immigrant community members in the South Bay.

Huy Tran is the executive director of SIREN, a nonprofit that focuses on helping low-income immigrants.

"The reality of the matter is that I and my staff, we've been dealing with a lot," Tran said.

These days, work is centered on 'Know Your Rights' information.

"The requests for these presentations have ratcheted up immensely," Tran said.

Catholic Charities of Santa Clara County hosts similar workshops and are doubling the frequency.

Program director Robert Yabes has been with Catholic Charities for roughly 30 years.

"We hear in the community whatever policy changes that are happening, we're trying to kind of tweak into how we're presenting to our clients," Yabe said.

Yabes said right now, they're hearing from schools.

"Many institutions, especially education institutions, are scared about their students so that's one area we're also trying to address," Yabes said.

Aditi Aggarwal-Gupta is the program manager of Immigration Legal Services for Catholic Charities.

"They empower attendees to by teaching them about their legal rights during interactions with local law enforcement or immigration officers," Aggarwal-Gupta said.

She said the Know Your Rights workshops are centered around family preparedness.

"Each story is different, each individual is different. And I feel like at this time we can just be supportive of each other," Aggarwal-Gupta said.

When it comes to support, over 80 organizations throughout the country have pledged to protect immigrants.

"This is actually an important moment for allies to come into play," Tran said.

Tran said for those who are interested in helping, the Rapid Response Network provides training for volunteers.

"A person who can record and take pictures - that's absolutely a part of the response, from there we can actually use folks who can just hand write. And take notes about what's going on," Tran said.

Both organizations emphasize their willingness to help with compassion and expertise.

"While it's justified to feel fear, we have to be able to overcome that," Tran said.