Soccer fans brave heat to watch Brazil vs. Colombia at Levi's Stadium

SANTA CLARA, Calif. (KGO) -- Soccer fans poured into Levi's Stadium to see Brazil face off against Colombia.

Tuesday evening the teams faced off in the group stage of Copa America.

It was a scorcher. Vendors sold iced waters and cold beers - a common answer when ABC7 News asked fans how they were going to stay hydrated.

We asked a couple from Ecuador if the heat bothered them for a game they traveled so far to see.

"Estamos bien porque esto es lo que es. Es lo que nos emociona y nos agrada."

They said they're OK, it is what it is, and going to this game is what excites and pleases them.

Paramedics had about five teams surrounding the stadium, standing by for heat-related calls. Even though it was hot, fans said it wasn't preventing them from having a good time.

Andreas Sandoval traveled from Goshen, Indiana.

"No, I 100 percent feel like I'll enjoy the game 100 percent, I don't care about the heat," Sandoval said.

Brazil fans seemed a bit outnumbered.

And fans did what they could to stay cool.

East Bay residents Vanessa and Dane Lamoreaux came with hats and a portable fan.

"It's a shame that the stadium doesn't have a shade or it's not covered like other big stadiums. With the World Cup coming up, I don't know, I think the city should look into it," Vanessa Lamoreaux said.

Despite the beating sun, Vanessa was happy to be there.

"Personally I've been here for almost seven years. And being this close to something Colombian it really means a lot to me," Vanessa said.

After an intense game, the match ended in a draw - with both teams moving on to the quarter-finals.