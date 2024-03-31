Soccer legend Brandi Chastain among sell-out crowd at Bay FC inaugural home game at PayPal Park

SAN JOSE, Calif. (KGO) -- The goal Saturday night at PayPal Stadium in San Jose, was to win the home opener. The first-ever home game ever for Bay FC.

"It was very good. It was really good," describes Abe Rodriguez, a Fremont resident, about the game.

But he says the momentum turned in the second half. "The second half, the other team was attacking a lot. The ball was more on the other side."

Bay FC was the first to score, but when the final whistle blew, the Houston Dash won 3 to 2, with a goal in stoppage time.

Lupita Santoyo grew up playing soccer. She came up from Los Angeles to watch the game.

For die-hard fans like her, this wasn't about winning just one game. It was about being part of history, as the Bay Area ushers in a new era in women's soccer.

"Just being able to experience this feeling of emotion. It's awesome where women's sports are getting to be where we are at right now," says Santoyo.

"It is so important. This is a historic moment in the Bay Area. We all come out support the women, first professional soccer team in the Bay Area. It's very important," says Lilli Milton, who lives in Redwood City.

The Bay Football Club is the Bay Area's new women's professional soccer team that is part of the National Women's Soccer League.

One of Bay FC's founding members and Bay Area sport legend, Brandi Chastain, who won two World Cups and two Olympic gold medals, introduced the team. And spoke about the big game.

"Every single fan that has believed in women's soccer, this is a day for them. And we are grateful that they are here. This is incredible. We are changing the game. And it's happening right here in the Bay," says Chastain.

The team is off to a 2-1 start. Their next home game is April 14.

