LGBTQ+ community leads way at annual People's March for Democracy in San Francisco

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- From drag queens to city leaders, hundreds marched down San Francisco's Market Street Saturday in protest of Trump administration policies.

"You can't touch our immigrants. You can't touch our trans people. You can't touch our queer people. You cannot touch our Social Security, and you cannot touch our federal workers," said Sully Haage, Oakland resident.

"It's scary to see billionaires and people with bad intentions take over our country and strip people of human rights," said Sister Roma of the Sisters of Perpetual Indulgence.

"We have to let the federal government know we're not going to stand by and let them take our rights away," said activist Honey Mahogany.

People gathered from across the Bay Area for the Annual People's March for Democracy with the LGBTQ+ community leading the way.

"I think the queer and trans community of San Francisco has been one that has led the way in so many ways. And it's time for us to really make our voices heard," Honey Mahogany said.

"We have a long history of standing up and fighting for anything. And when we see something that's wrong or needs to be addressed, we've been fighting for our rights all our lives," said Sister Roma. "This community is strong and resilient and brilliant. And we're here today because we're not going anywhere."

And these marchers say their voices are only going to get louder.

"That is how we change things. It starts in local places. It starts with protests like these. That's how we build caring ideals and not hateful ones," Haage said.

Tara Campbell: "One of the sentiments I'm hearing is sort of this, 'Enough is enough. We're going to be out doing this every weekend.'"

Lauryn McIntire, Turlock resident: "Yes, absolutely. I've been trying to get out here every single Saturday. And my friend over here sends me as many protests as possible to attend, and I think that's very important that we get as many numbers and peaceful protesting as possible."