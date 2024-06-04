Crews battle several brush fires in Livermore

Crews responded to two fires in the East Bay. The fire burned east of Livermore off Patterson Pass Road, and another near Cross Road.

ALAMEDA COUNTY, Calif. (KGO) -- Crews responded to several fires in the East Bay on Monday.

One fire grew to 110-acres, and burned east of Livermore off Patterson Pass Road.

It has since been contained.

Firefighters say this fire doesn't appear to be related to the Corral Fire burning near Tracy.

Another fire burned off of Cross Road in Livermore. It started around 5:30 p.m.

The Alameda County Fire Department says about 10 acres have burned and the fire is suspected to have been caused by downed power lines.

The only road still closed due to the blaze as of 8 p.m. was Cross Road between Tesla and Patterson Pass roads, according to CHP.