Long-awaited Hello Kitty Cafe opens at Valley Fair mall in Santa Clara

The long-awaited Hello Kitty Cafe opened its doors on Friday at Westfield Valley Fair in Santa Clara.

The long-awaited Hello Kitty Cafe opened its doors on Friday at Westfield Valley Fair in Santa Clara.

The long-awaited Hello Kitty Cafe opened its doors on Friday at Westfield Valley Fair in Santa Clara.

The long-awaited Hello Kitty Cafe opened its doors on Friday at Westfield Valley Fair in Santa Clara.

SANTA CLARA, Calif. (KGO) -- The long-awaited Hello Kitty Cafe opened its doors on Friday at Westfield Valley Fair in Santa Clara.

The grand opening featured first-come, first-served prizes and a meet-and-greet with Hello Kitty.

The cafe sells exclusive Hello Kitty merch, as well as themed treats, including desserts and an afternoon tea service.

MORE: From Labubus to Nintendo, San Francisco's Union Square cashing in on viral trends

Indoor and patio seating areas are adorned with Hello Kitty decorations.

Fans lined up as early as 4 a.m. to be among the first visitors.

This is the first Hello Kitty Cafe in Northern California.