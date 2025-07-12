Long-awaited Hello Kitty Cafe opens at Valley Fair mall in Santa Clara

SANTA CLARA, Calif. (KGO) -- The long-awaited Hello Kitty Cafe opened its doors on Friday at Westfield Valley Fair in Santa Clara.
The grand opening featured first-come, first-served prizes and a meet-and-greet with Hello Kitty.
The cafe sells exclusive Hello Kitty merch, as well as themed treats, including desserts and an afternoon tea service.
MORE: From Labubus to Nintendo, San Francisco's Union Square cashing in on viral trends
Indoor and patio seating areas are adorned with Hello Kitty decorations.
Fans lined up as early as 4 a.m. to be among the first visitors.
This is the first Hello Kitty Cafe in Northern California.