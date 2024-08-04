Block party in San Francisco's Tenderloin aims to end 'doom loop' narrative

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- There were signs of hope and recovery in San Francisco Saturday, as activists and city leaders came together to support the Tenderloin neighborhood and cast aside the city's so-called "doom loop" narrative.

Former San Francisco Mayor Willie Brown cut the ribbon, unofficially ending the city's so-called doom loop, post-Covid economic narrative that it is still trying to shake.

"We wouldn't be here if it wasn't interesting, attractive, fascinating," Brown said.

"We love San Francisco. We got to enjoy the city. It's back and moving forward. The tenderloin needs love," said Love Fest SF organizer Adam Swig.

Swig says he believes in the city so much that he organized the block party, Love Fest San Francisco, to support small businesses in the Tenderloin neighborhood.

"All of us love the Tenderloin. A lot us us are afraid to come down here. There's nothing to fear. There's great businesses," Swig said.

The Tenderloin merchant's association says the neighborhood is improving.

"Signs are basic cleaner streets, safer streets, less car break-ins, less people on the streets," said Rene Colorado, executive director of the Tenderloin Merchant's Association

Jorge Luna opened his Larkin Street Taqueria five months ago.

"All the mess, they start to clean it up. I think it's pretty good," Luna said.

Others say it will take more than Love Fest to change the narrative in the Tenderloin, which is facing challenges everyday.

Golden Lotus restaurant owner, Haung Hau says his business is down 70%, because of all the unhoused people living in the alley next to his eatery, keeping customers away, even after homeless encampment sweeps ordered by Governor Gavin Newsom.

"As far as on the streets, some days better than others," said Justin Bautista.

Bautista lives and works in this neighborhood. He says things are slowly improving and efforts like this block party are a step forward.

"I think any event, which brings positive energy to neighborhood, is important," Bautista said.