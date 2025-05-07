MAGA influencer Charlie Kirk sparks division during San Francisco State campus visit

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- It was MAGA mania at San Francisco State University Tuesday as conservative influencer Charlie Kirk brought his college campus tour to the city.

Kirk - founder of the conservative youth political group Turning Point USA - drew hundreds of attendees of all ages to the campus. His visit comes on the heels of trips to other universities, where he invites open debate on hot-button political issues like immigration, abortion, religion and gender.

The 31-year-old activist has amassed a following through blasting Democrats and stoking outrage on culture war issues. His organization is represented on nearly 4,000 campuses nationwide as he tries to rally the next generation of conservatives.

While the event brought out a see of MAGA red hats, not everyone welcomed Kirk's presence.

"He's literally just a rage baiter that debates people," said freshman Benni Toe. "It's infuriating for sure, but I don't want to give him that attention that they want."

A call for civil discourse or provocation?

Despite the backlash, organizers say the event's goal was to create a space for dialogue across the political spectrum.

"The goal is to agree to disagree, but also find common ground," said Takumi Sugawara, president of the SFSU chapter of Turning Point USA. "A lot of people have a misconception of conservative groups... a lot of people are here to have a conversation whether you're a Democrat, Republican, or Independent."

Still, Toe believes Kirk's presence is more inflammatory than productive.

"He's trying to rile up people who disagree with him, and obviously it's going to work," Toe said.

Joining the right-wing provocateur on stage was Riley Gaines, a former collegiate swimmer who has become a prominent voice against transgender athletes competing in women's sports.

"What is the question you're asking?" Gaines challenged, during a tense moment with a student over an abortion debate.

Kirk, meanwhile, criticized the university's political climate: "Are there open mics for conservatives to speak at San Francisco State?" To which the crowd shouted back "no."

He later claimed the country's division stems from the political left, after one student asked Kirk about how to heal the nation's divisions. The student blamed President Donald Trump's rhetoric for inciting political violence and apathy toward the other side, to which Kirk snapped back. The two went back and forth, interrupting one another, with little to no consensus reached.

"Why do you think we are more divided?" the student asked Kirk.

"I think we are more divided because we are finally exposing the left for what they are... the way we reunite is by defeating the left," Kirk responded.

"You're cutting me off. I never said 'let's defeat the right,' I think that the ideology MAGA pushes, it's bad...you're what's wrong with this country Charlie Kirk" the student responded.

Nolan Higdon - a media and political scholar with the University of California Santa Cruz - said these events appear to be catered for clickbait, not for civic discourse. Kirk has been posting videos to his social platforms from these campus stops, usually featuring a moment where he shuts down a point brought up by a liberal.

"I don't think he's trying to convert people in San Francisco. When he goes to campuses with young people he is trying to use content he can use online to show his followers," Higdon said. "The whole thing seems like a show to me."

About an hour into the event, a counterprotest formed on campus - drawing another large crowd. Protesters chanted "Free Palestine!" while others hosted an impromptu screamo concert in an apparent attempt to drown out Kirk's event. Some stood nearby shouting over Kirk's remarks.

Though controversial, Kirk continues to grow in influence. He boasts millions of followers across social media platforms and earlier this year was featured on the inaugural episode of Governor Gavin Newsom's new podcast.

His visit to San Francisco State highlights the deep divide - and growing confrontations - over speech, politics, and identity on college campuses.