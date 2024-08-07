Magnitude 5.2 earthquake strikes near Bakersfield, with shaking felt throughout SoCal

KERN COUNTY, Calif. -- A magnitude 5.2 earthquake struck in Kern County Tuesday night, with significant shaking felt throughout Southern California.

The quake struck at 9:09 p.m. southwest of Lamont, in a remote area of Central California near the Kern Lake Bed and Maricopa Flat at a depth of 7 miles.

It was followed by at least two dozen aftershocks - many of them measuring 3.0 or higher in the Lamont and Grapevine areas, according to USGS data.

A USGS map indicates shaking was felt as far north as Fresno and as far south as San Diego County.

Our sister station KABC in Los Angeles says first responders were conducting assessments of damage and their initial reports did not turn up any major issues with critical infrastructure.

The CHP said two left lanes of the southbound I-5 Freeway south of Grapevine Road were closed because of a large boulder in the roadway. The lanes were to remain closed until emergency crews can clear the boulder.

People driving through the Grapevine corridor were advised to proceed with caution as other hazards, like tree branches, rocks and debris, may have fallen onto the roadway.

The California Governor's Office of Emergency Services said state and local first responders are monitoring the impacts from the quake.

Some users of California's early alert app reported receiving warnings before they felt shaking. The warnings typically read: "Emergency Alert. Earthquake Detected! Drop, Cover, Hold On. Protect Yourself."

The system is designed to detect quakes at their epicenter and send out electronic warnings faster than the shaking can radiate outward through the ground.

The USGS estimate of magnitude for Tuesday's quake was adjusted several times within the first hour after it struck, with the initial estimate of 5.7 later downgraded to 5.3 and then 5.2.

