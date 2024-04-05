Earthquake scale: How they are measured and what the magnitude and intensity scales mean

Earthquakes and seismic activity often happen with sudden movements underground with tectonic plates.
Seismographs are used by scientists to measure the time, location and strength of an earthquake. Magnitude illustrates the strength of an earthquake, according to AccuWeather.
Following an earthquake, several seismic stations submit their readings to reach a consensus about the quake.
The readings are communicated in terms of magnitude, and the intensity, based on the effects on people and structures, is communicated with the Modified Mercalli (MM) Intensity Scale.
Here's a summary of how they correlate:
Watch the video above to learn more from AccuWeather about how earthquakes are measured and see the U.S. Geological Survey site for a more detailed look at the intensity scale.
